National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.25. National Bankshares shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 10 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $221.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.48.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 33.22%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,360 shares of company stock worth $89,990 in the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Bankshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

