National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,683. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $65,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $82,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,396.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

