NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCSM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,664. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 112.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCS Multistage news, CFO Ryan Hummer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $364,800. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 97,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

