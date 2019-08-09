Neblio Market Cap Reaches $8.85 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00005071 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Binance. Neblio has a total market cap of $8.85 million and $201,047.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00022535 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,430,319 coins and its circulating supply is 14,749,027 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

