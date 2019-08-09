NEM (XEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $538.68 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $538.68 million and approximately $28.98 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb and LiteBit.eu.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, Koineks, Cryptomate, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Binance, Iquant, Exrates, Coinsuper, Zaif, Liquid, Upbit, Kryptono, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bitbns, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, B2BX, Huobi, YoBit, OKEx, COSS, Coinbe, Bittrex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.