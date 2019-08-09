NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Up 10.3%

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) shares rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $244.97 and last traded at $238.02, approximately 1,826,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 717,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.87.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TH Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.11.

Get NetEase alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.