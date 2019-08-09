Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 43.85%. Neuronetics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,368. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $192.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STIM shares. ValuEngine cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other news, insider Daniel Guthrie sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $53,543.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Donato sold 8,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $128,323.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 203,983 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 310,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

