New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at Eight Capital

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.35 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.56.

Shares of TSE:NGD traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.54. 3,537,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $915.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.82 and a one year high of C$2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

