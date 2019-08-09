New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading Down 11%

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price traded down 11% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, 1,790,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,587,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.35 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.56.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $915.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.64, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.59 million. On average, analysts predict that New Gold Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.