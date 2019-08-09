New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BCI stock traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736. The company has a market cap of $513.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61. New Look Vision Group has a 12 month low of C$26.01 and a 12 month high of C$35.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$71.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Look Vision Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

