New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) PT Lowered to $11.00

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:NEWM traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 148,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.17. New Media Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,590,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

