New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.56 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.55-0.63 EPS.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $63.08. 1,407,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,704. New Relic has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.48 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $120.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. First Analysis lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $125.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.08.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $1,558,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,950 shares of company stock worth $17,491,613 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

