New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-607 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.14 million.New Relic also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.55-0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic to $73.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.08.

NEWR stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $63.08. 1,407,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,704. New Relic has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -203.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James R. Gochee sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,785,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $354,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,613. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

