News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.70, approximately 4,967,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,871,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 6.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,027,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,419,000 after buying an additional 415,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of News by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,888,000 after buying an additional 2,095,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after buying an additional 431,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,042,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 20.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 452,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

