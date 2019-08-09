NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 68.61%.

NEWT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $398.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.29.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

