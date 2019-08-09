Newton Trading Up 20.3% This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Newton has a total market capitalization of $33.39 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00261251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.55 or 0.01231275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019202 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00090125 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

