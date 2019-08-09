NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 50,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 19,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 million and a PE ratio of -39.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25.

NexgenRx Company Profile (CVE:NXG)

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

