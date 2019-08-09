NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 394 iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.62. 465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.69. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $147.58 and a 1 year high of $198.90.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

