NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 587 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,617. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.81. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $102.26 and a 52-week high of $144.17.

