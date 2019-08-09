NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 5.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $312,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $727,881. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.58. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

