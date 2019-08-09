NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,565 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 2,845.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Blackline were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 131,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 582,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BL shares. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $533,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,105,595. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.