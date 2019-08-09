NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,220 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 89.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,220. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $61.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.82.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

