NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 715.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

PXI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. 3,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.63. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

