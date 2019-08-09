NEXT Price Reaches $1.50 on Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $75.63 million and $8.40 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00012784 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00728320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.