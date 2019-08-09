Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Trimmed by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Nice were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Nice by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nice by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nice from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nice from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nice from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nice from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nice to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Shares of NICE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

