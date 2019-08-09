Niemann Capital Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 646.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 180,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.55. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.