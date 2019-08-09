Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,008,747 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008,747 shares during the period. NanoString Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 7.10% of NanoString Technologies worth $75,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSTG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 67,950.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 35,625 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $899,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Bradley Gray sold 50,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $1,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,611 shares in the company, valued at $973,486.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,912 shares of company stock worth $4,356,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NSTG stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 23,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,131. The company has a market cap of $891.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.08. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.30.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

