Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131,313 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $52,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,199,000 after buying an additional 2,132,030 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,552 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684,365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 507,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,789,000 after purchasing an additional 219,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 221,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,457,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mackie increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $13.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.85. 124,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,072. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $358.58. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of -607.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

