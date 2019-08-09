Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 109,973.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,183 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.83% of 2U worth $18,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in 2U by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 2U by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in 2U by 39.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth $50,000.

In related news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,538,488.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 72,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,394.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 74,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,845. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $90.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $850.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

