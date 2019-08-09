Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.67 Million Stock Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303,288 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 7.04% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $27,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 763.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,615. The firm has a market cap of $335.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

