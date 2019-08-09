Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 968,905 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,168,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 968,905 shares during the period. Twitter makes up approximately 2.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Twitter worth $110,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 92.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $406,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,282 shares of company stock worth $5,721,507. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.30 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

TWTR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 510,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,035,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $43.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

