Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LASR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.56.

NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07. Nlight has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nlight will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $30,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $262,937. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nlight by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

