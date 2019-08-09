No BS Crypto (NOBS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,186.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $91,970.00 and $4,186.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00257672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.01187586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00088084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000453 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,098,000 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

