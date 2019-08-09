Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Shares Down 15.1%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP)’s stock price was down 15.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 163,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and distributes document security products in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. It offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travelers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labeling and packaging.

