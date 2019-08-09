Northcoast Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,078 shares in the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

