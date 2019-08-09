Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 24,379 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,718. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

