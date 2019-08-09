Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 165.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.