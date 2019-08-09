Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 78.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,208 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in 3M by 11.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its position in 3M by 52.6% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 91,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,789,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.99. 1,079,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $158.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

