Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,211,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 677,442 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,753.2% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 498,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 485,100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,457. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38.

