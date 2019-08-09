Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 177,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,484,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 421,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$60.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.