Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 53.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 609.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Target by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 55,344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.44. 3,953,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

