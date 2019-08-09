Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 444 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,561. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $140.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $7,436,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,552 shares of company stock valued at $14,956,806 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

