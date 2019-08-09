Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,715 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 581,108 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.