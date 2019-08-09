Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,421,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $132.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.86 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

