Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,916,000 after buying an additional 1,190,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,097,000 after buying an additional 424,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,605,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,009,000 after buying an additional 394,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,501,000 after purchasing an additional 174,874 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2,444.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $112.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.