Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $91.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Shares of NTRS traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 108,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $112.04. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 448.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after buying an additional 179,470 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

