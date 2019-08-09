Northstar Group Inc. Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.39. 5,557,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,247,446. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $1,028.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,319 shares of company stock worth $3,783,500 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

