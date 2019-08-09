Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 518 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,194,000 after purchasing an additional 84,974 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,424 shares of company stock worth $3,548,173. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $128.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,867. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

