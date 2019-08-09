Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novan, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform for dermatology. The Company’s product candidates primarily include SB204, SB206, SB208 and SB414 which are in pre-clinical trial stage. It develops product through Nitricil technology(TM). Novan, Inc. is based in Durham, United States. “

Get Novan alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Novan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Novan stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 9,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,667. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.84. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 2,068.56% and a negative net margin of 225.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novan news, CEO G. Kelly Martin acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $47,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 229,786 shares of company stock worth $426,138. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Novan by 4,462.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Novan by 44.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.