Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.47 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,999. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.49. Novanta has a 12 month low of $55.68 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,482,183.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,601.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 30,644 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

